Shark Tank’s Aman Gupta Recalls Wife’s Hilarious Reaction On Getting Female Attention; Says ‘Bahut Accha Lagta Hai’

Shark Tank India is all set for its second season to hit your mobile screens next month. Ahead of the premier day, Shark judge and founder of Boat Nirvana Aman Gupta graced the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 with Vineeta Singh CEO of Sugar Cosmetics.

Leaving the host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan laughed out loud as Aman Gupta shared his wife's reaction as the star started gaining sudden female attention after the airing of the show.

Sony Entertainment Television shared an upcoming promo video on Instagram of the upcoming episode, wherein the clip Amitabh Bachchan can be seen asking Aman Gupta if the show has brought any change in his real life.

Aman Gupta hilariously responded that the only change he has observed is that he is getting tons of female attention stating, "Zindagi bilkul hi alag hogayi hai. Instagram ke na mere likes badhne lage. Raaton raat bhad jaate the, bohut accha lagta tha. Bohut saari female attention bhi milne lage sir, jo pehle nhi milti thi zada."

Aman Gupta's wife Priya Dagar was also seen sitting in the audience where she smirked and laughed too. Aman Gupta further proceeded to go ahead and narrate the incident between him and his wife after they started getting female attention.

The co-founder of Boat further disclosed that his daughter opened his Instagram page and further went to her mother and complained about getting female fans. Aman Gupta was seen saying, "Agle din ki baat hai sir, meri wife ne subah subah sir apni saari photos daalni shuru kar di, saare followers chale gaye sir."

Hearing this, Vineeta Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Priya Dagar, and the audience altogether burst out in laughter.

Shark Tank is set for its second season after getting a humongous response from the audience, the show revolves around exciting pitches of business ideas from Indian entrepreneurs which are judged by the sharks aka judges of the show.

The judges of the show include Ashneer Grover-MD and Co-Founder of Bharat Pay App, Anupam Mittal-Founder and CEO of People Group, Aman Gupta-Co Founder of Boat, Vineeta Singh-CEO and Co-Founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar-Executive Director at Emcure Pharma, Ghazal Alugh-Co-Founder of Mamaearth, and Peyush Bansal- Founder and CEO of Lenskart.