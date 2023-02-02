Shark Tank: Peyush Bansal Offers Blank Cheque To Pitcher, All Sharks Fight For Him

On Shark Tank India, several talented entrepreneurs have presented their unique ideas to the "sharks," However, one entrepreneur, Ajinkya Dhariya, stood out and caused a bidding war among the sharks. Lenskart's COO, Peyush Bansal, offered to invest any amount requested, while Anupam Mittal was prepared to match the offer. Namita Thapar and Vinita Singh also attempted to win him over by highlighting their support for women entrepreneurs.

Sony Entertainment Television released a promo for Ajinkya Dhariya's deal with the caption, "For the first time ever, the sharks offer Ajinkya a deal with no limit." Ajinkya was seeking funds for his company, which provides a solution for disposing of sanitary napkins, and requested Rs 50 lakh in exchange for a 2 per cent equity stake.

The promo depicts Peyush as the first to offer Ajinkya a dream deal. He said, "1 chahiye, 1.25 chahiye, 1.5 chahiye, 2 chahiye, 2.5 chahiye, jo aap loge wo lelo aapki valuation. Ya to aap genius ho ya lucky ho (Take 1, 1.25, 1.5, 2, 2.5, whatever valuation you want. You’re either a genius or just lucky)." When he started writing a blank cheque, Vineeta screamed to stop him from doing so.

He said, "Dekho main to karunga deal, tumhe karna, nahi karna wo dekhlena ("I'll do the deal, whether you want to or not, you can decide." Peyush then told Ajinkya, "He told Ajinkya, "Aap amount batado, per cent aapne batadia, mujhe negotiate nahi karna (You tell me the amount, you've already given the percentage, I don't want to negotiate.)"

Upon seeing Peyush's offer, Aman Gupta exclaimed, "Oh my God, this is amazing." Anupam Mittal then stated that he could match the offer by investing 1 crore rupees for a 4 per cent equity stake. He advised, "I don't think you should dilute more equity. What had your mom said, keep the equity safe.?"

Namita also entered the bidding, stating, "Which is why my and Vineeta's offer is the best, listen. We will be your champion." Vineeta added, "Do mahilaye aapke sath is cause mein judna chahti hai (two women want to join you in this cause)." In the end, Ajinkya agreed to a Rs 1 crore rupee deal for a 4 per cent equity stake with all four sharks. He is 26 years old and hails from Pune.