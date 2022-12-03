Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover Rejects Bigg Boss' Offer; Says 'Failed People Go There'

Bharat Pe co-founder and Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover recently said that he will only go to Bigg Boss Season 16 if he is offered money more than what Salman gets to host the show. Ashneer also said that only 'failed individuals' go to Bigg Boss and not successful ones.

During a podcast, Grover was asked if he was ever offered to participate in the reality show. He told Red FM, "Yes." When asked if he will participate in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 16, Ashneer said, "Never! Only failed individuals go on that show, not successful people. I will never go on that show. There was a time when I used to watch the show, but I feel it’s become stale now. They approached me. I said sorry, not happening."

When asked if he would join the popular reality show if offered a good sum of money, the Shark Tank fame said, "Jitna marzi dein, nahi jana to nahi jana. Salman Khan se jada de rahe hon to batao (Does not matter how much they offer, I just do not want to go. But tell me if the money on offer is more than what they pay Salman Khan)."

Ashneer Grover became a household name post his stint in Shark Tank India. He was considered one of the most famous sharks of the season. The show is all set for its second season but recently it was revealed that Ashneer will not be a part of it.

The former co-founder and managing director of BharatPe claimed that the show's producers could not afford for him to be a part of the second season of the entrepreneurship-focused reality series Shark Tank India.