New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ashneer Grover had risen to India’s corporate landscape much before Shark Tank India brought him into popular imagination. The BharatPe co-founder and Managing Director recently took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with popular singer-rapper Badshah. Ashneer called the hit singer-rapper his ‘favourite artist and singer’. Ashneer met Badshah at boat co-founder Aman Gupta’s office.

“Great spending time with fellow Delhi ladka @badboyshah - also my favourite artist and singer ! What a guy ! Thanks @boatxaman for inviting me to @boat.nirvana office - your office has a view to die for !! @sharktank.india @sonytvofficial @sonylivindia @unity_small_finance_bank @bharat.pe @12percent.club @postpeapp,” Ashneer captioned his post.

Badshah Ashneer’s favourite singer, fans say ‘ye sab doglapan hai’

Ashneer Grover’s Instagram post nearly broke the internet with significant engagement. “You two better compose a song- Ye sab doglapanti hai ft. Badshah........Yes, that's my pitch,” a user wrote on Instagram. “I want 50% equity i exchange of your roasting skills,” wrote another user. “New song coming :- ye sab hai dogla hai ha ye sab doglapan hai ohhhh dogla dogla khata hu mai dhokla,” a third user wrote.

Many users on social media found it hard to believe that Badshah is Ashneer Grover’s favourite singer and artist. Fans used Grover’s ‘ye sab doglapan hai’ (this is double faced attitude) catchphrase on Grover himself, in a rather humourous manner. “Angry young man with singer ye sab dogla pan hai,” a user wrote. “Ye sab doglapan hay,” another user wrote. “Ur favourite artist?? - yeh sab doglapaan hain,” said a third user.

Shark Tank India was launched last year in December and is an adaptation of the popular US reality show Shark Tank. The show wrapped up last week after 35 episodes.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma