Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal Slams Pitcher For Copying Idea: ‘Dirty Games Are Not Allowed’

Shark Tank India Season 2 judge Anupam Mittal schooled a pitcher on the show about a children's learning app for being 'proud' of their product as the idea of the app is nothing but a copy of a US-based app.

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 2, pitchers Gunjan Gupta and Sourav Gupta approached the stage where they pitched their app for children under the name 'Gunjan Apps Studios.'

The duo did not realize that they created a similar app, as the couple were head over heels and said, "It was our Eureka moment. Humne socha humne kuch fodd diya hai," said Sourav. However, after hearing their complete pitch and experiencing the app, Vineeta Singh did not like the product.

Vineeta Singh said, "Main isse bilkul sehmat nahi hun, I didn't feel there's any learning in the app. She also said that the app is highly addictive, making a kid spend time on it for a longer period which will stop its learning power.

The duo pitcher interrupted Vineeta and said, "You cannot call it addictive." This also annoyed Vineeta Singh, who soon turned disinterested in the product.

On the other hand, Anupam Mittal told the pitchers that they have copied the idea of a US-based app and are now selling it for free. Anupam Mittal said, "Sourav, the way you are pitching your apps, it seems like you believe you have made something revolutionary. Have you heard of ABC Mouse?"

He further said, "It is a huge app in the US. You have copied that app and have made it free. Have you heard of Kidopia, it is also a similar app. Have you heard of the Appy store? We have created something similar."

Soon the couple denied copying, and Anupam Mittal asked him to meet outside the show, as he will show him the games his 5-year-old daughter plays on Kidopia, and is much similar to his app.

Although, Shark Tank India 2 judge Aman Gupta, found the idea and the guy Sourav to be interesting, he further joked and said, "bhai kabhi boys party karo, toh merko bula lena."

The two Sourav and Gunjan did not get any deal from the sharks, where Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh denied that they are not interested in increasing the screen time of children, whereas Aman Gupta backed out and stated, "not paranoid about the competition."

Shark Tank India is a reality show offering a platform to budding entrepreneurs who are looking for mentorship, guidance, and funding from established entrepreneurs.

Shark Tank India 2 judges are Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh, and Namita Thapar respectively. The show airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.