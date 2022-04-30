New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shark Tank India is all set to come back to small screens once again. The show, which gained massive popularity among the audience in not much time and launched its ‘sharks’ to stardom, is coming back on the Sony entertainment channel. The promo of the show was shared by the Sony entertainment on its official Instagram handle. The registration for the show has also begun.

The video begins with employees pleasing their boss to find some investors for their venture. The evil boss, however, ignores the plea of the employee leaving him empty-handed. Then voice-over, on the video, is heard saying, “Stop knocking on the wrong door for investors. The new season of Shark Tank India is coming back after the big success of the first season.”

The promo further shows how the 'sharks' of the show Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal invested a whopping amount of Rs 42 crore on the show, choosing from 85000 applicants. The promo later reveals that the registration for the show has also started.

Take a look at the promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

As soon as the promo went on the internet, a fan spammed the comment section with excitement. One wrote, “OMG very much excited. One of the best shows on Earth everybody can say,” another commented “Please show Shark Tank overseas also. It will be more interesting than the soaps being shown currently.”

The last episode of season one aired on February 4, 2022, and since then, viewers were eagerly waiting for the second season of the show.

About the show ‘Shark Tank India’

The basic concept of the show revolves around the judge and the entrepreneurs, who pitched their idea to the 'sharks' and ask them to invest in their venture in exchange for some equity or stake in their company.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen