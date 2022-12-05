Shark Tank India Season 2 Promo: Will Sharks Invest In Gardener's Small Business? When & Where To Watch The Reality Show

Touted as one of the most successful as well as popular reality shows in India, Shark Tank India is all set to renew for its second season. The forthcoming show will see entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of sharks who have the power to decide whether to invest in their company or not.

On Monday, the makers of the upcoming business reality show released the much-awaited promo and netizens are already going gaga over the same. The trailer starts with a worried mother advising her son to be employed or risk becoming a gardener.

Soon after the gardener listens to this, he sarcastically quotes his revenue figures. He leaves them in doubt after stating that the gardening industry is inching close to reaching Rs 2000 crore business. The same person is then seen pitching his concept at the upcoming reality show, Shark Tank India.

Upcoming Sharks Of Shark Tank India:

Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group)

Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt)

Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals)

Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics)

Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com),

Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com

It is pertinent to note that Ashneer Grover is one of the two judges who won't be back for season two, along with Ghazal Alagh. Amit Jain, the co-founder, and CEO of the well-known website CarDekho has been added to the lineup; the rest of the lineup stays the same.

The all-new season will be premiered on Sony TV and SonyLIV from January 2, 2023. The show will run from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm.