Shark Tank India 2: Recode Owner Says ‘Wish The Sharks Were Broad-Minded’ After Getting Rejected For Being Vineeta Singh’s Rival

The premiere episode of Shark Tank India 2 received severe backlash on social media, after the sharks rejected a beauty brand, Recode, for being a competition to Vineeta Singh’s brand. One of the owners of the brand, Dheeraj Bansal recently opened up about his experience of being on the show and how the brand gained immense love and popularity on social media.

Shark Tank India 1 sharks Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh along with a new shark, Cardekho.com co-founder Amit Jain, heard the pitch of Recode owners Dheeraj and Rahul about their beauty brand. The duo asked for Rs 1 crore for a 1% equity. Despite leaving the sharks impressed with their pitch, they failed to get any offers.

Shark Vineeta Singh, who is the owner of a beauty brand herself said ‘I am the gunda of this industry.’ Fellow shark Namita Thapar too spoke about how she wouldn’t feel right to invest in her friend’s rival brand.

Speaking to Indian Express, Recode owner Dheeraj Bansal opened up how their coming on the show has proved to be a positive sign for the brand. Dheeraj added that they have been receiving immense love on social media, adding “There has been tremendous feedback and we are seeing growth on social media also. While we did not get an investment, virality toh huyi (we got viral), hence, there is no regret.”

“We have been doing good business for a long time but now people are talking about us and our products, which is a positive change. We had come on the show because of the success it gained last season, and I think we benefited from our presence,” the Recode owner was quoted as saying in his interview with Indian Express.

Dheeraj Bansal added that he did not mind their decision as it’s their hard-earned money and an individual has the right to choose who they want to invest in. “Koi dikkat nahi lagi mujhe (I didn’t find it an issue). If I was a shark myself, maybe I too would have made a similar decision for a friend. I really didn’t find a problem,” he told the media outlet.