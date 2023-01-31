Shark Tank India 2: Recode Owner Dheeraj REACTS To Comparison Of His Brand With Vineeta Singh’s Sugar, Picks This Shark As Favorite

The latest season of the entrepreneurial show Shark Tank India 2 has seen many interesting pitches in the past month. One of the most talked about pitches on the show was by beauty brand Recode. The show faced severe backlash on social media, after the sharks rejected the brand for being a competition to Vineeta Singh’s Sugar.

Speaking exclusively to Jagran English, Recode owner Dheeraj Bansal recently opened up about his experience of being on Shark Tank India Season 2, the comparison between Recode and Sugar and who was his favorite shark on the show.

Giving insights about his brand Recode, Dheeraj Bansal said, “our brand’s quality is at par with any leading international beauty brand. We have no competitors in India and only eye the best brands from the West as the ones to look out for.”

About his experience on Shark Tank India 2, the Recode owner said that though their brand definitely went to Shark Tank with the expectations of receiving funding, not recieving one did not deter their spirit. "At least we got an opportunity to showcase our brand on national television, which helps to get positive exposure. In that sense, we have definitely succeeded, as our brand has shown massive growth in customers and social media reach since our appearance on Shark Tank India 2," Dheeraj Bansal said in his interview.

Dheeraj Bansal also opened up on the customer response of their brand post their appearance on Shark Tank India 2 and said, “Definitely, the show has helped increase our audience belt and reach. That’s what we were trying to achieve out of our appearance. Our brand went viral on social media after our pitch on the show and we are happy about that.”

When asked to name his favorite shark, Dheeraj Bansal was quick to name Peyush Bansal and said, “He gave the most honest reviews and did not indulge in any kind of friendships and relationships when it came to pitches.”

On Recode vs Sugar comparisons, the Recode owner said “it is too early for any such comparisons as their market is bigger than ours. We will have to wait for 2 years to talk about it.”