Shark Tank India 2: Pitchers Turn Down Rs 1.5 crore Offer, Says ‘Will Return With Rs 100 Crore Valuation’

The latest season of Shark Tank India 2 has seen many interesting pitches already. Recently, two pitchers revealed their business idea of a food product brand made for diabetic people. While their pitch was intriguing and received an offer from the sharks, the pitchers refused to take the offer.

On January 18’s episode of Shark Tank India 2, Lokendra and Nishu Tomar presented their business brand of food products diabetic people that would help them with healthy meals. The duo asked the sharks for Rs 1.5 crore for 1 per cent equity. While all sharks were interested in the pitch and started asking questions, Anupam Mittal opted out of the deal.

Afterwards, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Amit Jain and Namita Thapar gave a joint offer of Rs 1.5 crore for 20 percent of equity to the pitchers. But to everyone’s surprise, Lokendra turned down the offer. The pitcher told the sharks, "I will reach that level of Rs 100 crore valuation and then come back." After this, the duo left the sets.

The current season of Shark Tank India 2 features sharks including Anupam Mittal, who is the founder-CEO of Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta, the co-Founder-CMO of boAt); Namita Thapar, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Vineeta Singh, co-Founder-CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics); Peyush Bansal, the founder-CEO of Lenskart.com and Amit Jain, the co-founder-CEO of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com.

The show was recently embroidered into controversy after a LinkedIn user called out the sharks and revealed that all of them are having huge losses in their companies.

