Shark Tank India 2: Ganesh Balakrishnan, Flatheads Founder Who Rejected Sharks Offer Reveals ‘Inventory Sold Out Within 2 Days’

One of the most popular reality shows on television, Shark Tank India season 2 has already been creating headlines. The show, which premiered on January 2, 2023, recently witnessed an intriguing pitch by entrepreneur Ganesh Balakrishnan, who introduced the sharks to his business venture of shoe brand Flatheads.

In his emotional pitch, Ganesh Balakrishnan revealed that he started his company Flatheads in 2019, but the Covid-19 pandemic hampered the growth of his business. The entrepreneur broke down while revealing that he has personally invested Rs 35 lakhs in the past 2 months to keep the business afloat.

After hearing the pitch, Ganesh Balakrishnan received offers from Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh, who offered to invest Rs 75 lakhs for 33.3% equity in Flatheads. Ganesh asked for a valuation of Rs 25 crore by adding that the company generated sales worth Rs 3.4 crore in FY22, and that the sharks' offer values his company at Rs 2.25 crore.

Ganesh Balakrishnan rejected the offer made by the sharks and won over the audiences with his authenticity and genuineness.

Taking to his LinkedIn account, Ganesh Balakrishnan revealed that his inventory ‘almost sold out’ over the weekend after the episode aired on Friday. His post read, "We've almost sold out our inventory in India, so pardon us if you aren't able to find your size on www.flatheads.in. Would be amazing if you can tell your friends in the US and UAE to try our shoes".

"Breaking down on national TV isn't exactly great for one's self-confidence. What I definitely didn't expect is the episode to be received the way it has been, and it is very very heartening to see that people are applauding the entrepreneurial spirit - of all startup founders, with me as a proxy," Ganesh Balakrishnan continued in his post.

