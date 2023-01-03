Shark Tank India 2: Fans Want Ashneer Grover Back On The Show, Say ‘Vibe Is Missing This Season’ | Check Tweets

The first episode of Shark Tank India season 2 premiered on Monday night. This season saw the return of 5 sharks from the previous season including Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh. But the most talked about thing about the premiere episode became Ashneer Grover’s absence from the show.

Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of BharatPe, became a household name and a viral sensation on social media with his quirky one-liners on Shark Tank India. His absence from the show’s latest season has not gone down well with the fans, who took to Twitter asking the makers to bring him back on the show.

One user wrote, “Without Ashneer Shark tank be like a Fish Pot ! #SharkTankIndiaS2 #SonyLIV #ashneergrover.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Watched first episode of #SharkTankIndiaS2 and missing our badass Hero @Ashneer_Grover without him not getting that Vibe of first season @sharktankindia without @Ashneer_Grover is chai without sugar. we want #ashneergrover back on #SharkTankIndiaS2 @SonyTV @SonyLIV.”

Meanwhile, the first episode of Shark Tank India received positive feedback from the viewers. The episode saw three pitches made to the sharks, but only one being invested into. On Monday’s episode of Shark Tank India 2, Vineeta Singh faced the ire of netizens after rejecting a rival beauty brand ‘decode’. Though all the sharks liked the beauty brands’ pitch, no one invested in their business venture.

Darjeeling duo Sparsh and Ishaan, who came up with their brand of own tea from West Bengal, impressed all six sharks big time and got investment from three of them, including Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh.

New shark, Amit Jain who is the co-founder of cardekho.com, also joined the show this season. Sharks Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh will not be a part of the show this season.