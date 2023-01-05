Ashneer Grover Says ‘Happy To Have Created A 10,000 Crore Franchise For The Channel’, Reveals WHY He Unfollowed 'Sharks' From Social Media

Shark Tank India 2: Ashneer Grover says he feels happy to have created a big business venture for the channel. (Image Credits: Screengrab from YouTube)

One of the most popular ‘sharks’ from the entrepreneurial show ‘Shark Tank India 2’, Ashneer Grover’s absence from the show is being felt massively by the audiences. Recently, the former co-founder of BharatPe sat down for a podcast and said that he feels happy to have created a franchise worth Rs 10,000 crore for the television channel.

Appearing on the ‘The Ranveer Show Podcast’, Ashneer Grover spoke about leaving the show this season and how he wants to completely disassociate himself from Shark Tank India 2. The entrepreneur revealed that he has unfollowed all his fellow sharks from the first season on social media.

Ashneer Grover told Ranveer, “I won’t be watching the show this season. After it became clear that I won’t be returning for the new season of Shark Tank India 2, I even unfollowed all the other sharks.”

The entrepreneur also revealed the reason behind unfollowing the sharks and said, “I don’t want to know what’s happening on shoot, it’s in the past now.”

Ashneer Grover added that he has completely lost touch from the show and wants it to remain that way. He added that he doesn’t know what’s happening on the show and is glad that he helped in creating a show worth thousands of crore for Sony channel. ”Till I was a part of the show, I had great fun. We all used to have a blast during the filming of the show as well. Thankfully it was received well and the first season itself became a big hit.”

“I feel, in some way I was a part of creating a Rs 10,000 crore franchise… I feel happy to have created a Rs 500 crore business franchise for Sony, because the first season is the toughest season to crack,” Ashneer Grover added. “If the first season doesn’t work, the channel won’t give you any slots for the second one. If it works, then you get atleast Rs 500 crore from the advertisement revenue every year,” the ex-co-founder of BharatPe added.

“Har saal aa raha hai, aapka Rs 10,000 crore ka dhanda hai, aaj ki date mein. Woh bana ke de diya, usme mera nuksaan hua fayda hua koi matlab nahi hai,” Ashneer Grover said during the podcast.