Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal Recalls His Grandmother’s Death In A Fire, Says ‘I Keep Wondering How She Might Have Cried For Help’

Shark Anupam Mittal was seen breaking down into tears in the latest episode of Shark Tank India 2. The shark, who is also the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, recalled the tragic demise of his grandmother while hearing a pitch on the show.

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 2, a young kid named Divyajeet came along with his uncle and the duo pitched their product. His brand was a kids’ smartwatch with features including ones which will help the kids stay in touch with their parents, which will help in ensuring their safety.

Revealing how they got the idea for this product, Divyajeet’s uncle revealed, “It dates back to 2008 when our family faced a tragic incident. Our Bombay house was on fire due to a short circuit accident. At that time, Divyajeet was in the house along with his elder sister, their grandfather and their mother.”

“Only Divyajeet and his mom survived. We got to know later that the others succumbed to death owing to inhaling smoke. I just kept thinking the kids might have wanted to reach out for 30-40 minutes but they couldn’t. So I just felt it is very important for the kids to stay connected with the parents through helpful gadgets,” he said during his pitch.

To this, Anupam Mittal recalled the tragic demise of his grandmother and asked them why not make a similar one for the elderly people as well. “2 years back my grandmother died in a fire. This thing still makes me think. I keep wondering for how long she might have cried for help. It breaks my heart everytime I think about it. So why not for old people as well,” the Shaadi.com CEO was quoted as saying.

Sharks Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh made an offer of Rs 1 crore for 10 per cent equity and Rs 1 crore debt as 15 per cent interest (valuation Rs 10 crore) respectively in the pitch made by Divyajeet and his uncle.