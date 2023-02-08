Shark Tank India 2: Amit Jain’s Rs 5 Crore Worth Offer Gets Rejected By Pitcher Due To THIS Reason

The latest season of Shark Tank India season 2 has seen many interesting pitches made by entrepreneurs on the show. Recently, the show made headlines after the newest shark on the show, Amit Jain offered the biggest offer till date on the show to a pitcher worth Rs 5 crore.

Pitcher Ankit Aggarwal left everyone impressed with his pitch. He shared about how young graduates are losing job opportunities and now that they have lakhs of students enrolled with him, they are providing them a chance to find a decent job and fulfill their dreams.

Car Dekho co-founder Amit Jain was left impressed by the pitch and offered Rs 5 crore to UnStop in exchange for 10% stock. Vineeta Singh claimed that it was the biggest offer made on the show so far.

However, Ankit Aggarwal left everyone shocked after he declined the massive offer. The pitcher added that it would have been unfair to dissolve that much equity. In the end, four of the sharks got on board for the project.

Sharks Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain offered him a joint deal of 2 crores for 4% equity. Taking to his social media account, the pitcher expressed his gratitude.

Taking to his Instagram account, the actor wrote, ''We Came, We Conquered! After grabbing a deal from four sharks, we are highly motivated! As we spread our wings, we want to say,' The journey has just begun'. The path from here goes #onwards & #upwards''.

Sharks Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta are currently featuring on Shark Tank India season 2. The show has been running successfully this season and has seen many pitches by entrepreneurs wowing over the sharks.

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs Monday to Friday on Sony LIV app and also on Sony TV channel.