Shark Tank India Returns With Season 2; First Promo Introduces New 'Sharks' As Ashneer Grover Misses Out | Watch

Shark Tank 2 is all set to return to Television sets in India and the makers have released the promo for the same on Tuesday in which a vegetable seller is seen teaching a lesson to his buyer on how a business works using economic jargon such as equity and revenue. The entrepreneurship-based show is returning with original sharks except for Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh.

Sharing the Sony Tv, captioned it read, “Ab pura India business ki sahi value samjhega! #SharkTankIndiaSeason2 coming soon, on Sony Entertainment Television #SharkTankIndiaSeason2onSony.”

Ab pura India business ki sahi value samjhega! 💸#SharkTankIndiaSeason2 coming soon, on Sony Entertainment Television#SharkTankIndiaSeason2onSony pic.twitter.com/Pw7XDLiLee — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 1, 2022

The new promo revealed the changes that are going to be introduced in the new season. The show will now have entrepreneurs, called pitchers, who present their business idea to billionaire sharks in hope of investment from one or more of them.

Shark Tank India's first season aired last year, was a huge hit among the audience, with the ‘Sharks’ or judges on the show becoming hot favourites of the audience.

Let us tell you that Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com), along with new joinee and Shark — Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com will be seen assessing prospective business ventures with potential candidates.

Shark Tank India Season 2 will be hosted by comedian Rahul Dua and will premiere soon on Sony TV and SonyLIV. It is expected to air sometime this year, most likely by late November or early December.