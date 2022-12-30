'Shark Tank India' Promo: Anupam Mittal Talks About 'Perspective', Peyush Bansal To 'Invest On Entrepreneurs, Not Business' | WATCH

Shark Tank India is all set to return with an all-new season on January 2. The forthcoming season will see entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of sharks who have the power to decide whether to invest in their company or not.

As the premiere date of Shark Tank India is inching closer, the makers have frequently been sharing promos. The makers have yet again shared a new promo of Shark Tank India featuring judges Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Amit Jain hearing the new pitchers and asking them to bring some innovative ideas.

The promo starts with host Rahul Dua asking Anupam Mittal for advice that he would like to give to the new contestants. Mittal said, "The most important thing is to be prepared. One should understand their business. Unless you are convinced about your business, how will you convince others." Anupam then explains to the pitchers, "Shark Tank India is not just about funding, it is also about perspective." Watch the promo here:

When asked about the first thing that he looks before investing money, Peyush Bansal said that he looks at the entrepreneur because "paise ghode pe nahi jockey pe lagaane chahiye (one must not bid on the horse but on the horse-rider)." On the other hand, Vineeta Singh revealed that she will invest money in the founders who are 'passionate'.

The all-new season will be premiered on Sony TV and SonyLIV from January 2, 2023. The show will run from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm.

Upcoming Sharks Of Shark Tank India:

Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group)

Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt)

Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals)

Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics)

Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com),

Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com

Season 1 sharks Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh will not be a part of the upcoming season of Shark Tank India.