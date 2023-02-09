Shark Tank India Finalist Reveals Why Ashneer Grover Was Replaced In S2, 'Like I Said, Most Founders...'

Former Shark Tank India contestant, Akshay Shah, has claimed that he had met a pitcher who had not only appeared on the reality show's first season but also had struck a deal with two of the sharks. Akshay went on to say that when the show was over, the sharks never even met him or answered his letters.

Akshay Shah, founder of CEO, iWebTechno, was Shark Tank India finalist in Season 2. He made some shocking claims against two Sharks, alleging that they offered the pitcher a deal on the reality programme based on business, but later they ghosted him.

He tweeted, "Met a founder yesterday, who had got a deal from two sharks in season 1, who never met him nor responded to his mails post Shark Tank India – ab kya bolen (what to say now)?"

According to News 18, Akshay also opened up on why former shark Ashneer Grover was replaced in the season two. He said, "Like I said most founders fear, I am helpless. In season 1, what we faced, more than 50 percent of others faced the same or worse, the outcome being Ashneer (Ashneer Grover, who was one of the sharks in the last season) was shown the door and sharks were counselled not to be rude and brash and to be considerate, but no founder came out in the open!"

Shark Tank India 2 is being hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua. The current judges of the popular reality show include Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com) and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com).