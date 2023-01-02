Shark Tank India: Check Release Date, Time, Judges; When And Where To Watch Season 2

Shark Tank India is all set to renew for its second season. The forthcoming show will see entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of sharks who have the power to decide whether to invest in their company or not.

The all-new season will be premiered on Sony TV and SonyLIV from January 2, 2023. Shark Tank India will run from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm.

Upcoming Sharks Of Shark Tank India:

Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group)

Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt)

Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals)

Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics)

Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com),

Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com

Season 1 sharks Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh will not be a part of the upcoming season of Shark Tank India.

The makers recently released a promo video from the upcoming show in which the sharks talked about how they are looking forward to Season 2. Anupam Mittal said, "The most important thing is to be prepared. One should understand their business. Unless you are convinced about your business, how will you convince others," while Peyush Bansal said that he looks at the entrepreneur because "paise ghode pe nahi jockey pe lagaane chahiye (one must not bid on the horse but on the horse-rider)."

On the other hand, Vineeta Singh revealed that she will invest money in the founders who are 'passionate'.