Shark Tank India: Anupam Mittal Gives A Befitting Reply To Troll Calling The Show ‘Less Fun’ Without Ashneer Grover

Shark Tank India is back with its season two, where the sharks are all set to meet new aspiring entrepreneurs. Back on the game, Anupam Mittal, Co-Founder of Shaadi.com and People Group won hearts by offering a job to a contestant until he is ready to revive his shoe brand, as the latter was facing loss and holding his hope in the hands of the judges on the show.

Anupam Mittal's fans hailed him for this gesture, as the businessman took the shared clip from Shark Tank India season 2 to his Instagram handle. However, some netizens looked not-so-pleased, as one social media user pitched for the return of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover to return on the show as one of the sharks.

Anupa Mittal in his style gave an upfront yet befitting reply making the rounds on the internet. Anupam Mittal shared the clip featuring the pitcher of 'Flatheads' owner about his company, where he wrote, "Deal li ya na li, purre ka jeet liya … isi liye haar kar jeetne wale ko baazigar kehte hain. Well done @ganesh.balakrishnan, everybody is rooting for you & thanks for teaching us the power of being open, honest & accepting. As you and I discussed today 'success builds ego but failure builds character'. Onwards and Upwards…"

Soon one of the social media users commented, "Ashneer Grover ji nahi hai isliye maja nahi aara hai." Replying to him, Anupam Mittal wrote, "Bigg Boss dekh lo." Yet another follower wrote, "Sir Shark Tank season 2 ma itna maza nahi aa raha. Fake fake jaada lag raha ha. Season 1 was the best raw and natural. Season 2 to pheeka pheeka sa ha ab bass issa Indian idol mat bana na. Keep it natural. This is my one advice to all the sharks." Quickly replying to him, Anupam Mittal wrote, "Koshish zaari hai."

(Image Credits:@anupammittal.me/Instagram)

Ashneer Grover is not a part of the second season of Shark Tank India. Also, during the first season of Shark Tank India, Anupam Mittal was quoted to be 'Hurt' when Ashneer Grover called out on him and said that the former has built just one brand, while he has built three.

Shark Tank airs on Sony Television at 9:00 PM from Monday to Friday. On the judging panel this year, we can see Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, and Peeyush Bansal.