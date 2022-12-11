'Shark Tank India': Aman Gupta On What It Takes To Be A Shark, 'It Isn't Easy...'

Shark Tank India is all set to renew for its second season. The forthcoming show will see entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of sharks who have the power to decide whether to invest in their company or not.

Recently, Aman Gupta, the co-founder of boAt and who will be seen as one of the sharks in the upcoming season of the Shark Tank India, said that making a pitch on the business reality show is not easy.

In a conversation with BQ Prime, Gupta said, "People see on TV that it takes 10 minutes to write a cheque, but it actually takes one and a half hours...Then we do due diligence." He further added, "Things are different when you put business plans on paper and when you go and execute those plans. As I said, it was four failures."

Gupta further added, "But you only need one success, and, touch wood, boAt has been that successful. So we can talk about failures, but what I learned from them is much more than anything else. It helped me become a better entrepreneur. But you should not shy away from trying it out."

The all-new season will be premiered on Sony TV and SonyLIV from January 2, 2023. The show will run from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm.

Upcoming Sharks Of Shark Tank India:

Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group)

Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt)

Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals)

Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics)

Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com),

Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com

Season 1 sharks Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh will not be a part of the upcoming season of Shark Tank India.