Shark Tank India: 5 Best Episodes To Watch Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere

SHARK TANK is all set to return with its second season. The show gained a huge fan following and the audience saw something different on television as the entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas. Apart from attracting the audience with its new format, Shark Tank was popular in the meme culture as well.

As Sony Television channel has released the new promo of Shark Tank Season 2, take a look at the 5 best episodes of the show.

1. Annie - A Solution For Specially Abled

Tinkerbell Labs pitched the product which is useful for the specially-abled- Annie: World's first Braille self-learning device. The kid Prathamesh Sinha showed the sharks how to use the device and impressed them.

2. Hungry Head

The co-founders of Hungry Head Rahul Daga and Arpit Kabra showed a unique and innovative idea on how to eat the country's favourite dish, Maggi. They showed the different dishes that can be made with Maggi.

3. Revamp Moto RM-Mitra, When Sharks Turned Against Each Other

To win over the co-founders of Revamp Moto RM-Mitra, Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta teamed up against Ashneer Grover. The audience saw the banters between the sharks many times, but things turned serious in this episode.

4. Jugaadu Kamlesh

Jugaadu Kamlesh came up with his hand-drawn cart idea, which impressed Peyush Bansal. As per reports, Bansal invested Rs 10 lakh in Kamlesh's business idea for a 40 per cent stake in KG Agrotech. He also offered Rs 20 lakh at a 0 per cent interest rate. While Bansal was impressed with Kamlesh's pitch, other Sharks were not convinced.

5. Sab 'Doglapan' Hai

In this episode, Ashneer Grover said his popular dialogue 'Ye sab doglapan hai', which became a famous meme. However, things in the episode turned heated after Grover did not get impressed with Entrepreneur Sulay Lavsi's pitch. However, Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar became impressed and decided to invest Rs 75 lakh for a total equity of 7.5% in his innerwear brand Bummer.

This year's Sharks are-- Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com), along with new joinee and Shark — Amit Jain.