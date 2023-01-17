Shark Tank India 2: Viral Social Media Post Claims Sharks ‘Drowning In Loses’, Calls It ‘Ekta Kapoor's Rendition Of The Original’

The latest season of Shark Tank India season 2 saw itself embroiled in a controversy yet again after a post about the sharks, including Amit Jain, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar, went viral on social media. The post revealed that the companies of the sharks are reporting huge losses.

In the post shared on LinkedIn by a user named Ankit Uttam, it was revealed that the companies run by the sharks on Shark Tank India 2 are actually running into losses. The social media user wrote that the Indian version of the show never worked for him and has since he personally dug deep into insights about the sharks.

“Shark Tank India has never worked for me as a show from its first season, unlike its US counterpart. In the US version of the show, every judge (Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary) is running businesses that actually turn a profit instead of riding on VC money or drowning in huge losses,” the LinkedIn post revealed.

According to the post, SUGAR cosmetics Director Vineeta Singh reported a “loss of INR 75 Cr in FY22 up from INR 21.1 Cr in the fiscal year FY21.” The post also revealed details about ex-shark Ghazal Alagh and read, “Ghazal Alagh's Mamaearth for the first time since inception had posted a profit for FY22 at INR 14.44 Cr after suffering losses of Rs. 1,332 crore in FY21 and ₹428 crore in FY20. Also the company has reported a 4 crore net profit approx. for the first half of FY23.”

“So the company has just lately begun turning profitable. Also a recent Mint news report states that they are going for an IPO at a valuation figure of INR 24000 Cr. 24000 Crore when the profits are just 14 crore !!!!!!,” the post added.

About Ashneer Grover’s ex-company Bharat Pe, the social media user wrote, “BharatPe's total loss stood at Rs 5,594 crores in FY 2022. In FY 2021, the company had recorded a total loss of Rs 2,961 crore. Ashneer Grover was removed in 2022 from the company so these losses will be also under his leadership since he was also at the helm in FY22.”

“Anupam Mittal is the owner of brands like Shaadi. com, Makaan .com, Mauj Mobile. Except for Shaadi, it seems his other brands are either dead or not making enough money, as there is minimal or no news about those in the media. Even Shaadi's financials are NOT known in public except for one recent report about its future IPO that may or may not arrive since one such attempt was also made in 2009,” the LinkedIn post continued.

Reporting the losses of Peyush Bansal’s Lenskart, the social media user wrote, “A consolidated loss of INR 102.3 Cr in FY22. Enough said!”

“Namita Thapar is NOT the founder of her company Emcure Pharma. It's her father who started it and still is its CEO. So, to some, her credentials may seem similar to that of Ananya Pandey in Bollywood?? (Did somebody hear nepotism!!)” the post revealed.

The LinkedIn post also revealed details about the newest shark on the block, Amit Jain and read, “CarDekho posted losses of ₹246.5 crores in the financial year 2021-22.”

Concluding his post, the LinkedIn user wrote that Aman Gupta's Boat is the only company that has been profitable since its inception. “To me, the Shark Tank India version seems like Ekta Kapoor's rendition of the more interesting US version of the show,” the post ended.