Shark Tank India 2: Vineeta Singh REJECTS Rival Brand Recode’s Pitch, Social Media Says ‘They Deserved Better’

Shark Tank India season 2 premiered on Monday, with 5 sharks from the previous season and a new addition to the panel ready to invest their money in business ventures from the pitchers. This season, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh will be returning to the show sans Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh, and have been joined by Amit Jain, the co-founder of Cardekho.com.

The premiere episode of Shark Tank India saw 3 pitches from the new businesses. The first one was from a flowers’ brand Hoovu which is based out of Bengaluru. The second pitch was by West Bengal’s Sparsh and Ishaan, whose product was named Doorji which was a tea brand of Darjeeling. Their product left the sharks impressed and made Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh invest in their venture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recode Studios (@loverecode)

The third and the most talked about pitch on social media was beauty brand Recode. Dheeraj and Rahul of the brand asked for Rs 1 crore for a 1% equity. The duo claimed that their brand was very economical and the company made the brand in just 2 hours

Rahul and Dheeraj went on to elaborate about organizing makeup classes for the students in a 5-star hotel along with providing them with free lunch.

Though the sharks were impressed by their pitch, no one invested in the beauty brand Recode. Shark Vineet Singh added, ‘I am the gunda of this industry.’

Several social media users took to Twitter to express their thoughts about Recode’s pitch getting rejected. One user wrote, “Recode makeup deserved better than this. 15 cr FYI 21-22 with 6% PAT. You kidding me? Making stupid faces and laughing on founders? Horrible. I bet you this brand will beat Sugar cosmetics in 5 years.”

Recode makeup deserved better than this. 15 cr FYI 21-22 with 6% PAT. You kidding me? Making stupid faces and laughing on founders? Horrible. I bet you this brand will beat Sugar cosmetics in 5 years.#SharkTankIndiaS2 — Bonny A (@jungleeejanwar) January 2, 2023

Another comment read, “Feeling very sad for #Recode These guys had very good Sale's but they didn't get any offer for Sharks. Wtf isko nahi mila matlab kisko milega. After watching this feels program is biased They are not Sharks like USA They are family.”