Shark Tank India 2: Vineeta, Namita 'Rectify' Their Mistake From S1, Invest Rs 85 Lakh In Achaar Entrepreneurs

Shark Tank India Seasn 2 premiered on Sony TV on Monday. The first episode began with sharks Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar 'rectifying' their mistake from season 1. This came after the new episode witnessed the return of two women entrepreneurs, Uma Jha and Kalpana Jha. The duo pitched their pickle business last year, but walked away empty handed.

Uma and Kalpana Jha received an investment of Rs 85 lakh from Namita and Vineeta in the second season. The duo opened Monday's instalment of the programme by discussing how their company expanded as a result of their appearance on Shark Tank India the previous year.

Later, Namita recalled how she regrets not infesting in their business in Season 1. "The way they pitched their business left me impressed. But sometimes things take place so quickly, that you are left with regrets. The good thing about regret is you get to rectify them," said Namita. Vineeta also opened up on how her mother scolded her for not investing in Jha Ji pickles.

Vineeta and Namita then made the offer to put Rs 85 lakh into their company in exchange for 8.4% of the equity. Uma and Kalpana's initial demand was for Rs 50 lakh for 10% shareholding.

Accepting the offer, they told Namita and Vineeta, "You have not just supported my company, but you have given hope to all the women who work for us." Vineeta added, "The story of Uma and Kalpana will inspire many more ‘halwa’ and ‘ladoo’ companies in small towns and villages."

Season 2 of Shark Tank India is currently premiering on Sony TV. It is hosted by Rahul Dua and brings back ‘sharks’ Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh. They are joined by a new ‘shark’, CarDekho co-founder Amit Jain.