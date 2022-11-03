Shark Tank India 2: Social Media Wants Ashneer Grover Back, Trend ‘Yeh Sab Doglapan Hai’ On Twitter | Check Viral Tweets

Shark Tank India 2: Fans flood social media with requests to bring back Ashneer Grover on the show. (Image Credits: Twitter)

‘Shark Tank India’ was a big hit amongst the audiences during its run in the first season. The show is all set to return with its second season, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Taking to social media platforms, a new promo of ‘Shark Tank India 2’ introduced the audiences’ to the new sharks of the show. Sharks from season 1 including Shaadi.com Founder Anupam Mittal, Boat Co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar, Lenskart Founder & CEO Peyush Bansal, Sugar cosmetics Co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh.

Fans were left disappointed to know Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh will not be a part of the show this season. Co-founder of payment startup app BharatPe, Ashneer Grover gained a huge popularity on social media with his one liners becoming a rage amongst netizens. Take a look at some of the top hilarious tweets about Ashneer Grover not being a part of the show:

Shark tank without #ashneergrover is like kohli without cricket 🙃 — आकाशवाणी (@cursive_hair) November 2, 2022

Yaar Sony can't ashneer grover have alumini seat in sharktank India S2?#SharkTankIndiaSeason2 #ashneergrover — Prasad📌 (@Prasadhere251) November 3, 2022

Shark Tank without #ashneergrover @Ashneer_Grover is same as dhanda without profit, koi maza nahi — Yogesh (@wizard_yogesh) November 3, 2022

Without @Ashneer_Grover Shark Tank will be absolute bullshit .

He is the heart & soul of the Shark Tank

#ashneergrover — Rudransh Tiwari (@RudranshTiwar14) November 3, 2022

‘Shark Tank India 2’ will return with a new judge in place of Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh. Amit Jain, the CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group will be the new shark for the upcoming season.

‘Shark Tank India 2’ is based on the popular American show of the same name, ‘Shark Tank USA’. The first season of the hit show premiered in December last year.

According to several reports, season 1 host Rannvijay Singha won’t be returning for ‘Shark Tank India 2’. Stand-up comedian Rahul Dua will be hosting the new season.

Talking about Ashneer Grover, the former shark resigned as Managing Director and Board Director in March this year. In his resignation letter, Ashneer mentioned that he will continue as “the single largest individual shareholder of the Company.”

“Since you clearly believe you can run this Company better without me — I am leaving you with this challenge. Build incrementally even half of the value I created so far — I am leaving you with three times the funds I’ve utilised till date,” said Grover in the letter.