Shark Tank India 2: Pitchers Take A Jibe At Namita Thapar And Vineeta Singh | WATCH

Shark Tank India has been garnering much attention since Day 1. Usually, the judges, also called sharks, are seen grilling the pitchers, but the new promo saw the latter grilling the sharks, which will definitely be a treat to watch.

Poonam Kasturi, the founder of Daily Dump, was not frightened by the Sharks, unlike many entrepreneurs who pitch their ideas on Shark Tank India. Kasturi founded Daily Dump to revolutionize waste management in India and make home composting a habit.

The promo video started with Poonam taking a friendly jibe at Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, and Namita Thapas, executive of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

During her pitch, Shark Namita Thapas recalled meeting Poonam Kasturi at an award function. Reacting to it, Kasturi said, "Haanji, mein idhar aayi hun kyuki mujhe awards nahi chahiye, mereko paisa chahiye (I have come here because I don’t need awards, I want money)." The video cut into Vineeta Singh asking other Sharks, "Yeh reetha kya hota hai (What is reetha)?" Poonam responded, "Reetha toh reetha hain na." Singh said, "Wo jo baalon mein lagate hain (The thing that’s applied on hair)?" Taking a dig, Kasturi said, "Aap usi main kaam karte hai, aapko toh pata hai na (You work in the same industry, you must be aware)."

Entire panel laughed and Shak Namita Thapas explained, "Poonam ji, usually founders jab yaha aate hain na, toh bohot aise dare dare intimidated rehte hai ki Sharks hai. Yaha toh aapne Sharks ki class le li hain (Poonam Ji, whenever founders pitch their ideas, they’re usually scared or feel intimidated by Sharks but unlike other you’ve taken our class here)."