Shark Tank India 2: Pitcher Tells Namita Thapar To 'Think Out Of Pune', Leaves Social Media In Splits | Watch

Shark Tank India season 2 debuted in January this year gaining a suitable pace and fanfare. In the latest episode of Shark Tank India, the founders of a masala brand pitched their brand and products to the sharks, leaving the panel in splits with their reply to judge Namita Thapar.

Two brothers from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Akash, and Ashish Agarwal introduced their brand and revealed that actress Shilpa Shetty has also endorsed their products as they are indeed healthy. Aiming to be among the top five masala brands in India, the pitchers asked for Rs 1 Crore for 0.5% equity, which is a Rs 200 crore valuation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akash Agrawal (@akash.zoff)

The judges also asked the pitchers to further explain their business model and thus asked them to share more details about their product. The pitchers spoke about the division of work in their company, where they revealed that they don't have a CEO yet on board.

This revelation shocked all five judges, and Namita next asked "Investors need a point person, if there isn't a point person, who will answer their questions? Why don't you have a CEO?"

After some discussion and hesitation, Anupam Mittam agreed to offer them Rs 1 Crore for 2% equity at the valuation of Rs 50 Crore, with a condition that their Rs 18 Crore debt will be thus converted to equity.

Next, Aman Gupta also came on board with an offer of Rs 1 Crore for 2% equity, however with no conditions. Later, Vineeta Singh also offered Rs 50 Lakhs for 0.75% equity and 50 Lakh debt. However, Anupam Mittal, later on, dropped out, and Amit Jain entered with Rs 1 Crore for 1.5% equity.

After a keen discussion amongst the pitchers, Akash and Ashish tried to counter the offers, where Aman Gupta revised their offer of Rs 1 Crore for 1.25% equity and the brothers quickly agreed to his terms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

During the negotiations, Namita Thapar thus wondered how the brothers were able to crack such a tough market filled with competition. Thus, one brother quickly gave a reply saying that one should look from the perspective of someone who lives in Pune, while people in Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh will have their favorite masala brand, making the judges laugh out loud.

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs on Sony Entertainment at 10:00 PM from Monday to Friday. The sharks on board this season are Aman Gupta, Peeyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh, and Namita Thapar.