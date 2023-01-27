Shark Tank India 2: Peyush Bansal Offers Blank Cheque To Pitcher, Says ‘Write As Many Crores As You Want’ | Watch

The latest season of Shark Tank India 2 continues to enthrall the audiences with interesting pitches and offers. In the latest promo clip released by the makers on social media, shark Peyush Bansal is seen offering a blank cheque to one of the pitchers, asking him to fill in the amount of his own liking.

Sharks Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta were seen impressed by a pitcher on the show, whose details of the pitch have not been revealed yet. But in a first, shark Peyush Bansal was seen giving an open offer to the pitcher.

Peyush Bansal can be seen saying in the video, “You had come for Rs 50 lakhs. Aapko Rs 1 cr chahiye ya 2 cr chahiye, aap vo lelo aur aapki valuation pe,” the shark was quoted as saying. To this, Aman Gupta told the pitcher, “It has never happened before, people are giving you an open offer.”

The promo doesn’t reveal the product or the company that impressed the judges of Shark Tank India 2, but it will surely be a one of a kind offer.

In a pitch in the latest episode, a pitcher Kalpit described his vision to revolutionize the world with electric cars. The pitcher described the vehicle as an “easy, everyday car”.

When quizzed about how he created the car, Kalpit recalled, “I visited a lot of garages and I opened a lot of cars and saw what’s inside them.” He also showed the sharks how the car invented by him can be easily operated via an app. Interestingly, the car can also be operated even when no one is sitting inside it.

Shark Aman Gupta got interested in the pitcher’s invention and asked him whether the car would be cheaper than a CNG-run car. To this, Kaplit replied, “It will function at 50 paise per kilometre.”

Further, Kalpit then asked for Rs 1 crore in exchange for 1% equity. Shark Namita Thapar offered Rs 70 lakh for 5% equity, while Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta gave a joint offer of Rs 70 lakh for 2.95% equity. Anupam Mittal offered Rs 60 lakh for 1% equity.

It remains to be seen whose offer the pitcher is going to take.