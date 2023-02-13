OPEN IN APP

Shark Tank India 2: Peyush Bansal Leaves Namita Thapar Shocked As He Offers Separate Deal To Pitcher, Says ‘I Want To Do This Alone’

Shark Tank India 2 airs on Sony Entertainment from Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM. The judges for this season are Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh.

By Piyali Bhadra
Mon, 13 Feb 2023 06:19 PM (IST)
shark-tank-india-2-peeyush-bansal-leaves-namita-thapar-shocked-as-he-offers-separate-deal-to-pitcher-says-i-want-to-do-this-alone

Shark Tank India season 2 has a lineup of promising pitchers this week, as the new promo shows sharks being impressed with innovative ideas from the entrepreneurs leaving the judges to offer separate deals to the pitchers.

Sony Entertainment shared a promo of the upcoming episode of Shark Tank India 2 with the caption, "This brand new week on Shark Tank India, #Tipayi, #Nirmalaya and #DigiQureEClinic are here to present their wonderful innovations. Stay tuned!"

The promo opens with small kids entering the show while riding their tiny wooden bicycles with no pedals or breaks, for which Peeyush Bansal looked excited while praising the logo and product of the brand. The pitch was followed by a company named 'Nirmalaya' which is about incense products made from recycled flowers.

Another emotional pitch of the week is presented by the brand 'DigiQureEClinic', a telemedical company sending trained caregivers to small villages and towns connecting the patients to doctors present in big cities.

Judge Namita Thapar looks excited while Vineeta Singh asks the founder about the story behind this idea. Namita Thapar is then seen saying, "We liked the cause and want to bet on you," and offers him ₹40 lakhs investment with 20 percent equity.

However, she is soon interrupted by Peeyush Bansal as he says, "Main ye akele hi karna chahta hu. Main aapko paise dunga 1 crore rupaye and I will take 25 percent of the company.

Namita Thapar explains herself and says, "Isme technology se zyada network play hai." Next Anupam Mittal is also seen offering him a different deal.

