Shark Tank India 2: Paradyes Co-Founder Yushika Jolly Says ‘Was Called Rude, B*tch Online For Rejecting Certain Sharks’

The latest season of the entrepreneurial reality show ‘Shark Tank India Season 2’ has been garnering immense popularity on social media. The show has returned with a new season with sharks including CarDekho group founder Amit Jain, boAt founder Aman Gupta, LensKart founder Peyush Bansal, Sugar Cosmetics founder Vineeta Singh, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Director Namita Thapar.

In a recent episode, a pitch was made by a semi-permanent hair dye band Paradyes, which made the sharks indulge in a heated argument to give the offer. Founders Yushika and Siddharth Jolly accepted Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta’s offer of Rs 65 lakhs for 2% equity.

Taking to her LinkedIn account, Yushika Jolly revealed the ‘aftermath’ of appearing on the Shark Tank India 2 episode. In a long post, Yushika wrote, “HATE MESSAGES. LOTS OF THEM.

I’m starting to believe that we, as a country, despise women for being assertive and having opinions. In the last 48 hours, I have been called "rude," "smug," "manupulative," "greedy," , “bitch” and "unprofessional."”

The Paradyes co-founder continued, “Hate messages abound in my DMs, in the comments on my personal page, and even on my brands' page. I draw attention to the gender prejudice because, in contrast, my husband, who is also the co-founder, is getting praised for his excellent negotiating skills and his smile (which I do agree with).”

Yushika Jolly also went on to add how she was slammed on social media for rejecting the offer made by Peyush Bansal. “After we chose not to accept Peyush's offer of 1% (a tough decision), a lot of people questioned that decision. As a founder, I’d like to believe I know my business better than any keyboard warrior. We decided to go with Aman and Vineeta for 2% at that time since we thought they were better suited to our needs. We could have chosen Peyush if we were truly that "greedy."”

“In my last post, I have defended my motivations. After analysing the situation in the tank, I made a calculated choice to lower our cap from 3% to 2%, which I believe was a good demonstration of opportunity x negotiation. And for everyone asking why create a mess for 1%, please go and build your own business and only then will you realise how important even 1% is. There have been a few remarks about sugar maybe acquiring paradyes in the future; all I'm asking is that you review our unit economics,” the post further added.

The Paradyes co-founder also wrote about the positive impact of appearing on the show and wrote, “On a personal level, I have received over 3,000 LinkedIn requests, and my number of followers on this site has grown from 1,000 to 6,000+. All in all, I believe that being on Shark Tank will change the game for us and cause you to see us much more frequently moving forward.”