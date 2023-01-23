Shark Tank India 2 New Teaser: Sharks Make Offers To Interactive Fitness Mirror; Vineeta Singh Calls It 'Unique' | WATCH

Makers shared the new teaser of the popular reality show Shark Tank India Season 2. The promo video of the upcoming episode saw entrepreneurs pitching interactive fitness mirror. Vineeta Singh called it a 'unique' and 'exciting' product. On the other hand, other sharks began to make offers.

Anupam Mittal stated that he would provide Rs 1.5 crore for 5% stake, while Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, and Peyush Bansal indicated they would each offer Rs 1 crore for a 2% equity. Vineeta stated that she would provide Rs 1 crore in exchange for 1% stake. Aman then said, "Now you decide what you would like to do."

With their life-sized interactive fitness mirror, #Portl aims to be the third screen for every household! Will they get a deal with the Sharks?#SharkTankIndia season 2 streaming now on Sony LIV, also available on Sony Entertainment Television. pic.twitter.com/kfr7YPTyWW — Shark Tank India (@sharktankindia) January 22, 2023

The second season of Shark Tank India premiered on January 2, 2023. Shark Tank Inda Season 2 is hosted by Rahul Dua and brings back ‘sharks’ Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh. They are joined by a new ‘shark’, CarDekho co-founder Amit Jain.

Recently, Rannvijay Singha also opened up about why he exited the show after Season 1. He said, "I loved the concept of the show where young entrepreneurs talk only about business and the psychology around the sharks and why somebody would invest in them. But eventually, as a host, I did not have much to do. By the time the edits were done, we all realized that there was no way to push more of Rannvijay on the show."