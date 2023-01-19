Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar Recalls Being Called ‘Moti’, Asks Pitcher ‘Why Outcaste Plus Size People?’ | Watch

Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar opened up on the show about being fat-shamed in her teenage years as a pitcher approached the stage selling plus-sized clothes. This is not the first time Namita Thapar has spoken about being body shamed, as earlier in an interview the businesswoman revealed getting trolled for having facial hair and dealing with weight issues.

Recently, the Shark Tank India season 2 promo was released on Thursday, where Namita Thapar asked an entrepreneur to not make clothes for a single body size, but for all body sizes, with availability and comfort for all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

In the released promo Namita Thapar can be seen saying, "Sach much India mein jo ye body shaming jise kehte hain, jo yeh 'moti, moti' bulate hain, uski target main bhi ban chuki hoon. Aapne aesa kyun nahi socha ki mein only plus size ke liye fashion banati hoon, na ki sab sizes ke liye."

In response to Namita Thapar's question, the pitcher replied, "The biggest problem in the plus size industry is that plus size people are treated like outcasts. We want them to feel included by not having a separate size chart or collection for them. They are a part of our entire range of collections."

Earlier in August 2022, Namita Thapar was seen on a talk show with author Chetan Bhagat, where she revealed that since the age of 21, she had to deal with low self-esteem and was constantly bullied for putting on weight and for her facial hair.

Namita said, "I was not like this when I was a kid. I was very overweight, I had a lot of facial hair and acne, I was body shamed a lot as a teenager... and I used to feel very ugly."

On a YouTube chat show titled, 'Deeptalk' with Chetan Bhagat, Namita further stated, "No guy looked at me, it was me looking at the guys and having crushes, let's just say that. When you're body-shamed like that as a teenager, that leaves a lot of scars... I had a lot of facial hair and acne, and there was a guy in my class who'd call me 'the girl with the mustache."

Namita Thapar is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and is currently a part of the judging panel on Shark Tank India season 2 alongside Aman Gupta, Peeyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, and Amit Jain.

Shark Tank India airs on Sony Entertainment from Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM.