Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar Fumes At Anupam Mittal, Tells Him To Keep ‘Ego In Check’ | Watch

Shark Tank India is back with a brand new season, where the show is now picking pace and has stood out to become one of the most favorite reality shows in India. In every episode, the audience and the sharks meet budding entrepreneurs coming up with their ideas and pitching to crack the most valuable and effective deal for their business with the sharks.

On an upcoming episode of Shark Tank India 2, the judges on the show are likely to have a clash over a pitch on the show. As a pitcher with her business named 'Nestroots' arrives on the show, all the sharks are seen taking a bite out of the home furnishing brand and all the sharks indulge in a big argument.

A new promo was shared by the makers of the show on the YouTube page of Sony Entertainment Television where the sharks act as loggerheads to invest in the same brand. A woman, representing her brand 'Nestroots' on the show came with her pitch which is of Indian origin.

Her brand gives kitchen, decor, dining, and furnishing solutions. Proud to deliver her brand in more than 1 lakh Indian homes, shark Vineeta and Peeyush liked the brand, and her idea revolved around a profit of between 16-19%.

Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal were the first sharks to offer her Rs 65 Lakh for 4% equity, while Aman Gupta was miffed that Vineeta Singh never wants to team up with him as he said, "Kabhi toh kisi aur ko le liya karo yaar.

Next Anupam Mittal is seen speaking to Aman Gupta, where he says, "Tum value nahi add karte ho yaar sirf herogiri karte ho." To which Aman Gupta responds, "Hero will stay a hero and villain will stay a villain."

Aman Gupta then offers Rs 65 Lakh for 5% and lets Vineeta Singh choose her partner. Peeyush Bansal is soon seen changing the game with Rs 65 Lakh for just 1%, to which Namita Thapar is seen disagreeing, where soon Anupam Mittal enters the conversation and says, "It doesn't matter what you think yaar."

Namita Thapar soon becomes furious at his words and says, "Not okay, you need to keep your ego in check", as she walks off the stage.

Shark Tank India 2 is one of the most popular shows with an intriguing concept coming from overseas i.e. Shark Tank USA. Current judges on the show are Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Peeyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh.