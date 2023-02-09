Shark Tank India 2: Masala Brand Pitcher Silences Namita Thapar In Hilarious Video, Says 'Aap Wo Teen Masalo Ko Dekh Rahe Hain'

Recently, on Shark Tank India, a masala brand owner silenced Namita Thapar when she boasted about her knowledge of spices and related brands in the category. This caused her fellow sharks to break out in laughter and even Namita could be seen wiping away a tear after laughing so hard. Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh even poked fun at Namita by mimicking the pitchers.

Recently, brothers Akash Agrawal and Ashish Agrawal, who are the founders of the spice brand Zoff, presented their brand on Shark Tank. Sony Entertainment Television shared a clip from the episode on Instagram and captioned it, "Shark Namita ne flaunt ki masalon ki knowledge (Shark Namita boasts her knowledge of spices)."

The video begins with the sharks presenting their idea and Namita saying, "Main to kaafi cooking karti hu, especially jab America jati hu. Har ek ke liye mera ek alag pasandeeda masala hota hai. To itne cluttered market mein aapki himmat kaise hui ghusne ki (I cook a lot, especially when I'm in the US. I have a different favourite spice brand for each dish. So how did you have the courage to enter such a crowded market)?"

Watch the video here:

Ashish Agrawal, who was dressed in a grey checked suit, immediately responded, "Market bahut bada hai. Aap Pune mein baethe hain, aap wo teen masalo ko dekh rahe hain. (the market is huge. You are sitting in Pune and only seeing three spices)." This made everyone break into laughter. He went on to add, "Tamil Nadu wala Aachi ko dekh raha hai, Chhattisgarh mein ko MDH ko dekh raha hai (those in Tamil Nadu seeing Aachi and those in Chhattisgarh seeing MDH).

Anupam Mittal erupted in laughter at the way the pitcher silenced Namita. Vineeta Singh was also laughing uncontrollably and imitated the pitchers by saying, "Tum Pune mein baedh ke kya bol rahe ho, haan (What are you saying while sitting in Pune)?" Aman Gupta jokingly teased Namita by saying," aapko bada pata hai masalo ke baare mein (You seem to know a lot about spices)?"