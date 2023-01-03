Shark Tank India 2: Ashneer Grover Opens Up On Not Returning To The Show; Says He 'Dominated 1st Season'

Shark Tank India Season 2 is garnering positive feedbacks since its premiere on Sony TV from January 2, but some fans still miss the presence of their favourite S1 judge Ashneer Grover, while some even want him back. Recently, Ashneer talked about his decision to not return to the show, stating, "I dominated the first season."

In an appearance on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast, Ashneer said that he ‘dominated’ season one, and implied that a deal couldn’t be struck for his return. Grover further added, "Ab main zyada detail mein nahi jaunga, but simple si baat hai ki dekho, Kohli agar Bhopal ki team se khelega, usne 300 run maar diye, toh woh dominate kar raha hai na game? I won’t go into detail, but it’s simple. If Kohli plays for a small team and hits 300 runs, he will dominate the game. "

"Ab usko India se khelna chahiye. Hala ke main yeh nahi bol raha ke baaki log koi kam hain, but main zyada tha, kya karein? Maine dominate kar diya show (It’s time for him to play for India next. Not to take anything away from the other sharks, but I dominated the show)," said Ashneer.

Ashneer further noted, "What’s true is true. But look at the show’s format. Someone comes and pitches their idea to you, and you offer them a sum of money. I fought last year about this, because people would favour other sharks over me even though I was giving them a better deal. This year, they’d have come and slashed their prices to get into business with me. Wouldn’t that be unfair)?"

Recently, after being questioned about Ashneer's absence, his fellow "shark" from season one, Namita Thapar, responded in a tweet by writing that one person doesn't make or break the show.

Shark Tank Inda Season 2 is hosted by Rahul Dua and brings back ‘sharks’ Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh. They are joined by a new ‘shark’, CarDekho co-founder Amit Jain.