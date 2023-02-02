Shark Tank India 2: Anupam, Vineeta Warn Entrepreneur Against Amit Jain's Offer, 'Galat Decision Bilkul Mat Lena...'

The upcoming episode of the popular reality TV show Shark Tank India Season 2 will witness the owner of a tractor production company, Geeani, pitching a "cost-efficient" tractor to the Sharks. The new pitch by the pitcher impressed the Sharks who then started giving him offers during which Shark Amit Jain gives him an offer of Rs 1.5 crore for 20% equity. On this, Anupam warns the entrepreneur.

In the upcoming episode of Shark Tank India 2, the Sharks were taken aback by an entrepreneur's backstory. The pitcher, who is the owner of a tractor production company, Geeani, said that first half of the name comes from the name of his late mother and the latter half is of the lady who took care of him after his parents passed away. This came after Vineeta Singh asked the pitcher about the name of his company, Geeani. The promo video also saw the pitchers taking a ride on his tractor. Watch the video here:

Watch how the breathtaking innovations from the minds of #GeeaniAG, #LeafyAffair, and #AmoreGelatoAndSorbetto pitchers reach straight into your heart.



Anupam offered that all of the "sharks" work together to make him a deal, but Amit insisted that he prefers to act alone. He made him a 1.5 crore rupee offer in exchange for 20% shareholding.

Anupam then warns the entrepreneur, "Bhai galti mat kar dena, decide mat karna jaldi se (Brother, don’t make a mistake, don’t decide in haste)." Aman then said, "Galat decision bilkul mat lena (Don’t make the wrong decision)." Vineeta added, “Aur 20% equity toh bilkul mat dena (Don’t give 20% equity)."