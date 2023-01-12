Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal’s Whopping Net Worth, Fees Per Episode And Luxurious Car Collection | Details

Shark Tank India has become one of the most popular reality shows, and the current second season is picking up its pace. Making several dreams come true with amazing deals and offers from the sharks, let's take a look at one of the most notorious sharks of the season, Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal.

Anupam Mittal is one of the wealthiest people in India as the shark founded Shaadi.com in 1996 when internet usage in India was limited and gave the country an option for matchmaking with a twist and touch of digital.

Initially, he founded the portal with the name Sagaai.com, however later on after looking at over 30 lakh success stories and with more than 35 million users worldwide, the name of the portal was indeed changed.

Anupam Mittal is counted in the list of the 50 most powerful India published by the American weekly business magazine 'BusinessWeek.' In the second year of its run, Anupam Mittal entered the 'Hall of Fame' 2020 awards, where the 'Indus Entrepreneurs' gave him the titles of 'Outstanding Serial Entrepreneur' and 'Angel Investor' of the year.

Known as one of the sharpest judges amongst the lot, he owns a massive net worth of Rs 15,000 Crore. He is also the CEO and founder of People Group managing the online real estate marketplace 'Makaan' and the video app 'Mauj.'

Mittal has made over 65 businesses with great start-ups including Druva, Big Basket, Pretty Secrets, etc. He resides in a lavish housing community Mehr-Naz at Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai with his wife and children, where the value of his property stands at Rs 15 Crore.

Anupam Mittal is a fan of supercars and is the owner of three most luxurious cars in the world including a Lamborghini Huracan worth Rs 3 Crore, a Mercedes Benz S-Class worth Rs 1.6 Crore, and an Audi S5 standing at Rs 1.1 Crore.

Talking about his fees per episode, the shark charges a whopping Rs 7 Lakh for each episode of Shark Tank India, whereas he has also invested in various Bollywood projects and has also produced a few movies.

Currently seen on Shark Tank India 2, the shark shares the stage with judges and businessmen, and businesswomen including Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Peeyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, and Namita Thapar.