Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal Offers Job To Entrepreneur After His Emotional Pitch | Watch

Shark Tank India Season 2 is in its first week, whereas earlier the sharks saw and interacted with many innovative entrepreneurs, leaving them in tears as well. In a released promo shared by Sony TV, an entrepreneur owning a footwear company left Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peeyush Bansal, and Aman Gupta cheering for him.

The entrepreneur owns a footwear company named 'Flatheads Shoes'. He confided in front of them that his company might shut down if he does not get enough funding from the show as he has been putting in his funds for the last two months and is on the verge of shutting down the company.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Vineeta Singh, another Shark Tank India judge quickly pointed out and said, "aap bhatke hue lag rahe hain." He was also seen talking about the state of his business and might be looking for a job if he does not get any investment to restart his company again.

After gaining his composure, Anupam Mittal was seen offering him a job and said, "I have an open offer for you for a job." Next, Aman Gupta cheered him on and said, "You are down but not out my friend." As the 'sharks' went up to meet him, Vineeta Singh confessed, "Sir, I have been in those shoes."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Mittal (@anupammittal.me)

Taking it to his Instagram, Anupam Mittal commented about 'love and criticism' that he has been receiving in the first week of the show. He wrote, "Just 2 episodes & the chatter around @sharktankindia has just blown me away. Loads of love & criticism too – 'if u r never criticised u may not be doing much that makes a difference' – so keep the bouquets AND the brickbats coming, mazaa aa raha hai,"

Shark Tank India returned after its successful first season, where BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover took an exit from the second season. Shark Tank India Season 2 airs on SonyTV from Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM and also can be viewed on the SonyLiv app.