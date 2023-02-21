Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal Calls Aman Gupta 'Pheku Chand'; What Happen's Next? Watch

Thanks to its participants and well-known panellists like Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, and Amit Jain, Shark Tank India 2 has been grabbing everyone's attention. In the latest episode, Anupam and Aman got into a heated argument while making an offer to business owners.

Anupam Mittal Calls Aman Gupta Pheku Chand

Bhavya Madan and Ria Rustagi unveiled their line of headbands, "Brain Ka Smartwatch," in the second episode of Shark Tank India. They informed the sharks that an EEG headgear detects stress and aids with attention and emotional regulation. Ria disclosed that a brain infection that remained unnoticed for several months was the cause of her sister's death. For a 2 per cent ownership, the entrepreneurs asked for Rs 1 crore.

Although Vineeta Singh declined the offer, Namita Thapar countered with an offer of Rs 1 crore for 6.6 per cent stake. Namita was then joined by Anupam Mittal. Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta then teamed together to match Namita and Anupam's bids. In response to his behaviour, Anupam referred to Aman Gupta as pheku chand.

On hearing his disparaging remark, Aman Gupta became furious. As soon as she noticed the argument, Namita Thapar made a joke about buying them boxing gloves. Following discussions with Aman and Peyush, Bhavya and Ria agreed to a price of Rs 1 crore at 5.4 per cent. Anupam then expressed his disappointment at the entrepreneurs' decision and congratulated them with a heavy heart.

There are numerous reasons for why Shark Tank India 2 is always in the headlines. The show has received criticism from online users for a number of reasons, including Ashneer Grover's withdrawal and the sharks' bad judgement. However, some business owners have actually succeeded in winning audiences over with their distinctive products and enterprises.