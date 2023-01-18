Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal And Aman Gupta Engage In War Of Words Over A Pitch; Here’s What Happened

Shark Tank India Season 2 has captivated the attention of the audience in the same manner the first season did fill with drama, fights, and fun. The highlight of the show is the two judges who are always on the news for their cheerful and upfront attitude i.e. Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta.

Recently, this duo got engaged in a heated argument over a deal, where two step-brothers, Sayyam Jain and Sunny Jain presented their skincare, hair care, and body care line infused with the nurturing of Science and Ayurveda.

The asking price of the duo was Rs 60 Lakhs for 2% equity. Aman Gupta goes ahead and makes an individual offer and also quotes the same with Rs 60 Lakhs for a 10% equity offer. Soon, Aman refers to himself as 'Flipkart, Amazon Ka Raja' which irritates Anupam Mittal leading to a verbal engagement.

Anupam Mittal is seen saying that Aman Gupta boasts about himself, whereas Anupam also goes ahead and tries to convince the founders of Cureskin to agree to his conditions as he can relate to a business related to technology and growth.

Aman Gupta is next seen interrupting their conversation and is seen saying that some businesses must have shut down, which his team is working on, to which Anupam Mittal replies, he has no idea what he's talking about.' Anupam also suggests that they consider the offer and should respond, as Aman Gupta is just replying to receive a counter on the show.

Aman Gupta becomes feisty and says, "only he knows everything, we are very naive, only he is smart," To which Anupam Mittal says, "Bakwaas karoge toh yehi realize hoga." Aman Gupta soon is seen finalizing the deal with the brothers for Rs 60 Lakhs and 4% equity.

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs on Sony TV at 10:00 PM from Monday to Friday. The show is also available on SonyLIV.