Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal, Amit Jain Lock Horns Over Contestant’s Lucrative Offers

Shark Tank India Season 2 has taken its pace, where the show is running successfully gaining tons of views due to its fancy pitches, embedded with innovative and heavy investments, where pitchers and the sharks are forced to rethink their way to run their businesses.

While the pitchers are seen excited to present their ideas, the sharks are also seen passionate about some offers where recently Anupam Mittal and Amit Jain were seen fighting over a contestant's offer, where their high-paying bids ended up in a quarrel.

In a new promo shared by SonyLiv on Instagram, Amit Jain, and Anupam Mittal amused each other with their end-to-end offer, where Amit Jain proposed to offer Rs 60 Lakhs for 10% equity, while Anupam Mittal stood behind with a whopping offer of Rs 60 Lakhs for 8% equity.

Next, Amit Jain can be seen extending his offer to Rs 60 Lakhs for 7% equity, whereas Anupam Mittal matches the offer and pitches Rs 60 Lakhs for 6% equity. Soon, Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta were taken aback by their barrage of offers.

Besides this, the new promo also showcased some glimpses of the upcoming episode where pitchers are seen with ideas from wheat flour brands to hair care deals, where the caption of the promo read, "The excitement levels will skyrocket as you witness the baffling ideas and ingenuity of #SharmaJiKaAata, #Manetain, and #ScrapUncle. Tune in tonight. # SharkTankIndia season 2 streaming now on Sony LIV, also available on Sony Entertainment Television."

The excitement level in the audience is about to go up as the viewers are going to witness the baffling pitch ideas of #SharmaJiKaAata, #Manetain, and #ScrapUncle. The show is an Indian adaptation of the much-praised American program of the same name and same concept.

Shark Tank Season 2 started on January 2 on Sony TV and also can be viewed on the SonyLiv app. This season's judges AKA Sharks consists of Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peeyush Bansal, Amit Jain, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh.