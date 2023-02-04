Shark Tank India 2: Amit Jain’s Brutal Reply To Pitcher Reminds Internet Of Ashneer Grover; Namita Thapar Says THIS

Shark Tank Season 2 has seen many innovative ideas and products on stage, leaving the judges in utter awe in a positive manner. However, shark Amit Jain will be seen criticizing a pitcher for the poor product on the show calling their haircare brand 'bekaar.'

In the latest promo of Shark Tank India 2 posted by Sony Entertainment Television, Amit Jain called a pitch 'timepass' and then quoted the product as absolute waste, where he pointed out many technical faults in the product.

In the shared clip, his co-judge Namita Thapar quickly interrupted and told him that he is being too harsh by using such strong words against the contestants. Sony Entertainment Television shared the promo of Amit Jain with the pitcher and wrote, "Shark Amit Ne Diya Ek "Candid" Feedback."

The promo hence opened with Amit Jain saying to the pitchers of the company named 'Manetain', "Mai aapko candidly bolna chahta hu ki aapko sachaai sunne ki zarurat hai, ye branding bohot hi bekaar hai mere view mai." He was also seen holding the bottle of the brand in his hand.

Next, Aman Gupta is also seen holding the tiny bottle where Amit Jain continued, "Aapka product agar aise rakha hai toh kewal Manetain dekh sakta hoon, aise rakha hai toh Oh so clean padh sakta hoon, aap shelf pe jab rakhoge toh kya padhwaana chahoge, koi value proposition customer nahi badh sakta hai."

Amit Jain further states, "Lekan jo puri pitch aapne bataayi in depth about curly hair and uski maintenance, product dekhliya ek pe bhi nhi likha ki ye curly hair ke liye bana hai." Judge Vineeta Singh also is seen agreeing with his words.

Amit Jain is also seen saying, "Kahi na kahi woh value proposition nikaal kar laani chaiye thi.., last point mujhe lagta hai ki aap log isse timepass kar rahe ho, chaar saal se aap idhar udhar income source se, and foundation commitment mujhe kam laga."

Namita Thapar then interrupts him and says, "Nhi, but timepass par thoda harsh word nhi hai Amit." Amit Jain then replies to her saying, "Haan harsh hai and I want to be harsh because that is how it should be, founder ko apni saari jagah ek jagah daalni padhti hai ek kaam mai, 10 naav pe sawaar nhi ho sakta hai.

Namita Thapar is seen giving a weird reaction to him in the end. Shark Tank India Season 2 is hosted by Rahul Dua. The show consists of 6 sharks AKA judges including Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, and Peeyush Bansal.