Shark Tank India 2: Amit Jain, Namita Thapar's Banter Over Tasers Will Leave You In Splits

Shark Tank India Season 2 is turning interesting and hilarious with the Shark's everyday banter with each other on the show. From days of fighting with each other to have a fun, light-hearted moment, the recent episode of Shark Tank India 2 saw judge Namita Thapar and Amit Jain joking at each other over a pitch.

In the recently released episode, sharks are approached by siblings Abhay Sharma and Smaritika Sharma pitching their brand 'Smart Stick Guardian.' Their brand makes adventure safety gadgets that are equipped with SOS Alarm, Flashlights, and Taser for adventures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shark Tank India (@sharktank.india)

The entrepreneurs also stated that their gadgets can give a slight shock to animals without doing any damage. The duo then asked Rs 51 Lakh for 1 percent equity. As Namita Thapar watched their introduction, she quickly jokingly asked, "Ye koi misuse nahi kar sakta hai apne husband yaa kisi par?"

As everyone had a giggle, shark Amit Jain quickly called Namita 'husband beater', where next Anupam Mittal joined the conversation and stated, "Are bhai ghar ki baat ghar mein rakha karo yahan kya bata rahi ho on national television."

Namita Thapar and Amit Jain were also seen offering the duo a deal of Rs 51 Lakh for 10 percent equity, whereas Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, and Aman Gupta offered them Rs 51 Lakh for 12 percent. However, in the end, the duo opted for Peeyush Bansal and Anupam Mittal's deal for Rs 51 Lakh for 6 percent equity.

Also, in the final pitch of the episode, four childhood friends came on the show and were founders of a furniture brand that redevelops plastic material to make furniture, where the sharks quickly backed out of the deal in the end.

Shark Tank Season 2 is hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, whereas the six sharks on the show are Anupam Mittal, Peeyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh, and Namita Thapar respectively.

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs on Sony Entertainment and SonyLIV app, at 10:00 PM from Monday to Friday.