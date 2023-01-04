Shark Tank India 2: Amit Jain Makes The BIGGEST Offers In The History Of The Show, Bids Rs 5 Crore | Watch

The latest season of the entrepreneurial reality show, Shark Tank India season 2 aired recently on television and OTT platforms. The show features 5 sharks from the previous season, including Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh and a new shark, Cardekho.com co-founder Amit Jain.

In a promo for Shark Tank India 2, Amita Jain can be seen offering the biggest amount for investment in the history of the show. In a new promo released for Shark tank India Season 2 CarDekho.com co-founder, and CEO Amit Jain can be seen saying, “5 crores 5 percent.” To this, Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal reacted by saying that this is the “Biggest offer on ‘Shark Tank India’.”

Take a look at Shark Tank India 2 promo here:

Though the identity of the pitchers and their offer have not been revealed yet, this surely has got the audiences eager to know more about the pitchers.

Meanwhile, 'Shark Tank India Season 2’ features sharks including Peyush Bansal (founder and CEO, Lenskart.com), Vineeta Singh (co-founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics), Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO, Shaadi.com - People Group), Namita Thapar (executive director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO, boAt), and Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder, CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com).

The show’s first episode saw an uproar on social media, with fans missing out on the Ashneer Grover factor on the show. Several of his fans took to Twitter and other platforms and demanded the makers to bring him back on the show.

Ashneer Grover spoke about his absence from the show this season in a recent podcast and said that he dominated Shark Tank India season 1. “Not to take anything away from the other sharks, but I dominated the show. What’s true is true,” Ashneer Grover was quoted as saying on a podcast, Vaghera Vaghera.

The ex-shark added, “But look at the show’s format. Someone comes and pitches their idea to you, and you offer them a sum of money. I fought last year about this, because people would favour other sharks over me even though I was giving them a better deal. This year, they’d have come and slashed their prices to get into business with me. Wouldn’t that be unfair)?"