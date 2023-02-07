Shark Tank India 2: Amit Jain Gives A Jaw-Dropping Offer Worth Rs 5 Crore, The Biggest On Show So Far | Watch

Shark Tank India 2 has kickstarted at full pace and is being loved by viewers due to the innovative ideas on the show alongside the whooping deals and offers made by the sharks AKA judges. The new week on Shark Tank India 2 has started with new pitchers on the run. Viewers will be witnessing shark Amit Jain making the biggest offer on the show of Rs 5 Crore.

In the new promo released by Sony TV, three brands are seen impressing the judges by talking about young graduates losing job opportunities named 'UnStop.' The pitcher shares that they have lakhs of students enrolled with him who are now getting a chance to find a decent job and fulfill their dreams.

#UnStop, #BlueTea, and #GavinParis are here to bring you a tonne of great ideas and innovation tonight. Are you ready?#SharkTankIndia season 2 streaming now on Sony LIV, also available on Sony Entertainment Television. pic.twitter.com/1pGrfufaul — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) February 6, 2023

On the other hand, another pitcher, 'Blue Tea', founders leave the judges stumped as they inform how their brand is leading the market. Next, two men are seen talking about their brand 'Gavin Paris' where they have been doing their marketing in-house.

As the pitchers presenting the brand say that they do most of the work, the judges are left shocked when the founder mentions the equity division. He says he owns 100 percent of the company and the employees are hired on a commission basis which disappointed the judges and Anupam Mittal was also seen calling them 'Unfair.'

While there was suspense regarding the deals required to be offered by the sharks, Anupam Mittal offered then Rs 1 Crore for 2% equity. However, Amit Jain can be next seen ready to give Rs 5 Crore for 10% equity marking the biggest offer on the show ever made. His offer left everyone shocked.

Shark Tank India 2 airs on ColorsTV from Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM. The judges on the show are Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peeyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, and Namita Thapar.