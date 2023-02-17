Shark Tank India 2: Aman Gupta Says ‘Aap Devta Mat Bano’ To Namita Thapar After He Interrupts Her During An Offer | Watch

Shark Tank India Season 2 has taken a good pace with innovative ideas of the pitchers on the move. With witnessing competitiveness among the judges to their minor clashes, the show also at times takes dramatic twists and turns.

The latest episode of Shark Tank India Season 2 saw Namita Thapar getting annoyed with her fellow judges Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta, where they stopped the pitchers as he was boasting about their awards.

In the last week, two pitchers approached the stage Chirag Gupta and Himanshu Agarwal pitching about their company 'Deyor', a chatbot that helps in booking travel tickets. Thus, during their pitch, they shared that in 2019, Chirag was listed fourth in Forbes's '30 on 30' list Asia and he also visited Switzerland as the Leader of Tomorrow.

After answering the questions of the judges, Chirag and Himanshu finished their pitches, where shark Peyush Bansal first opted out of the deal saying that the two had no clarity in their business and they have no 'passion' and 'vision.'

Next, Vineeta Singh also opted out, whereas Namita Thapar was seen saying that they do not know their competitors. When the situation came to Aman Gupta, he said that he lost interest as soon as the duo started boasting about their awards and accolades.

This statement irked Namita Thapar, where she said, "Ayee…all of you start to.." But Aman Gupta didn't let her finish and told her, "Aap devta mat bano, humein bolne do. Aman Gupta further said that awards mean nothing, however, the duo should focus more on their business.

As Chirag tried to give a reply, Aman Gupta stopped him and said, "Don't talk to me, talk to Anupam." Anupam Mittal is also seen explaining why he also opted out before investing in their business.

As the pitchers were about to leave the stage, Namita told Chirag and Himanshu, "Don't take the feedback on awards. Self-marketing is important. If you have won an award, there's nothing wrong with saying it." Anupam Mittal also added, Galat baat hai, Don't define yourself with awards. Define yourself with what you've made." Aman Gupta also nodded and agreed with him.

As the pitchers left the room, the judges were seen getting into an argument, where Namita Thapar tells Aman Gupta that he always boasts about himself on Instagram, while Vineeta tries to explain that it is the sequence of what you say which is important, to which Namita again argues.

Namita Thapar then says, "Koi bhi awards ki baat karta hai, you run down that person." Anupam ends the conversation by saying, "Chaliye vo bhi mature ho jayega, aap bhi ho jayengi" and further adds, "From now onwards, nobody should post about winning awards on Instagram."

Shark Tank India 2 airs on Sony Television and has six judges currently on the show including Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh, and Namita Thapar.