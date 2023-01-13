Shark Tank India 2: Aman Gupta Asks THIS Pitcher To Shut His Business; Calls Anupam Mittal 'Villain’

Shark Tank India Season 2 saw some heating arguments and entrepreneurial pitches which saw light, while some went down the drain. The upcoming episode of Shark Tank India 2 will feature an entrepreneur pitching a brand, 'Coezy Sleep' describing 'India's first wearable sleep relaxer.'

To try the product, the pitcher requested Anupam Mittal, who he entered into a sack-like garment and hopped on stage to take Aman Gupta along with him. Aman Gupta is soon seen running away from his chair as Anupam Mittal approaches him, before regaining his balance.

After having tons of laughter, Anupam Mittal shares his blunt feedback and says, "To wear it completely and then sleep, it is impossible for me." The clip then cuts to Aman Gupta, who is a very upfront note tells the pitcher, "Jitna jaldi ho sake, bandh kar ke kuch aur kar lo."

Later in the clip, 'sharks' are seen getting into a disagreement after the pitch of an entrepreneur with her company 'Nestroots' a luxurious home decor brand approaches the stage. Vineet Singh is seen offering a price stating, "Anupam and I want to give you an offer of 65 lahks for four percent."

Aman Gupta soon is seen taking a jibe at them both as they always team up, while Aman Gupta says, "You don't add value, you add only hero-giri." Aman Gupta soon replies, "Hero will be hero, villain will be villain."

Shark Tank India is a reality show offering a platform to entrepreneurs who are looking for mentorship and funding from established entrepreneurs. The show airs on Sony TV and SonyLIV at 9:00 PM from Monday to Friday.