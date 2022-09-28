Shantaram OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Crime Thriller Series

Based on a popular book by the same name, ‘Shantaram’ starring Charlie Hunnam is all set to premiere on OTT next month. Created by Eric Warren Singer and Steve Lightfoot, the upcoming drama thriller television series will release on Apple’s streaming platform, Apple TV+.

Taking to their social media profile, Apple TV+’s official account tweeted, “#Shantaram A fugitive seeks refuge and redemption in 1980s Bombay. Starring Charlie Hunnam, Antonia Desplat, and Alexander Siddig. #Shantaram is based on the beloved novel by Gregory David Roberts and premieres October 14 on Apple TV+”

Starring Charlie Hunnam, Antonia Desplat, and Alexander Siddig.#Shantaram is based on the beloved novel by Gregory David Roberts and premieres October 14 on Apple TV+ https://t.co/eF6nAJytVf pic.twitter.com/ltEs5AeU3T — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) September 14, 2022

‘Shanataram’ will be released exclusively on Apple TV+ from October 14, 2022. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts and draws inspiration from the writer’s own life.

The story is about a bank robber from Australia who flees the country to India and will air as a series spanning over ten episodes. The series has been directed by Justin Kurzel and Bharat Nalluri and also stars Antonia Desplat, Elektra Kilbey, and Alexander Siddig.

Digital streaming platforms recently released the lists of new web series and shows that will be releasing on their OTT platforms in the month of October 2022. OTT giants like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Sony LIV etc will release new content to engage their audiences.

Popular titles like Hello Jack! The Kindness Show Season 2, Ghostwriter Season 3 and Acapulco Season 2 will be returning to Apple TV+ this October with all new seasons.

The new season for Hello Jack! The Kindness Show Season 2 will be released on the OTT platform on October 7, while season 3 of Ghost Writer will premiere just in time for Halloween on October 21.

Popular comedy series Acapulco will come back with a season 2 release on Apple TV+ on October 21.