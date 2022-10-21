Shantaram Episode 4: Charlie Hunnam's 'Cringe-Worthy' And 'Unconvincing' Aussie Accent Slammed On Social Media

'Shantaram' is based on the best-selling novel by the same name. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Shantaram, the highly-awaited television adaptation based on Gregory David Roberts’s bestselling novel, finally arrived on digital streaming platform Apple TV Plus last week. With the first three episodes aired together, the audiences will have to wait on a weekly basis for new episodes to arrive.

‘Shantaram’ episode 4 titled ‘Bad Medicine’ aired on October 21. While fans seem to be loving the series, several netizens have pointed out Charlie Hunnam’s ‘aussie’ accent as off putting.

“Why TF is the new Shantaram movie starring an English actor doing a bad Australian accent!!! So many good Aussie actors so to choose from,” read one comment. Another read, “I really enjoyed the #shantaram book and I really like charlie hunnam as an actor. But so far I’m not quite convinced by his aussie accent. We shall see. I’m open to having my mind changed!” read another comment. “Can’t quite put my finger on that accent…South African, cockney, welsh? I know one thing, it’s not Aussie. #shantaram,” read one comment by a Twitter user.

Take a look at some tweets:

Can someone explain to me why they keep giving Charlie Hunnam roles where he has to do an accent other than his own?!?!

His latest attempt at doing an Australian accent is downright ridiculous...worst Aussie accent since 'dingo lost my baby'. #Shantaram — Myles Davies (@mylesdavies) September 14, 2022

Why TF is the new Shantaram movie starring an English actor doing a bad Australian accent!!! So many good Aussie actors so to choose from 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Serena Joyner (@SerenasSoapbox) October 4, 2022

Hunnam’s Aussie accent in Shantaram trailer 😆 pic.twitter.com/SlDuqF330A — C. Robertsoniho (@C_N_R05) September 15, 2022





Meanwhile, viewers seem to be enjoying the series so far. Netizens took to social media and wrote about their reactions to the first three episodes. “Wonderful first 3 episodes. The casting was great. Charlie was amazing as Lin. After reading many interviews, so glad their vision came to fruition. Only hope the entire story can be told in multiple seasons,” read one tweet.

“Having read the book as a teenager, #Shantaram was one of those stories that stayed with me for a long time. I still vividly remember the aura I felt when I visited Leopold Cafe in Colaba for the first time. Now I get to revisit it all, thanks to this show. Been brilliant so far,” wrote another user on Twitter.

Shantaram airs on Apple TV Plus every Friday.